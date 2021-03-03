 Skip to main content
Baylor softball faces No. 13 Louisiana
Baylor softball faces No. 13 Louisiana

The Baylor softball team will face No. 13 Louisiana on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Lafayette.

It will be a makeup game after the Louisiana Tournament was canceled Feb. 13-14 due to inclement weather. The Lady Bears are 5-3 while Louisiana is 9-3.

Baylor will play in the Louisiana Tech Invitational Saturday and Sunday in Ruston.

