Baylor softball faces No. 13 Louisiana

The Baylor softball team will face No. 13 Louisiana on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Lafayette.
It will be a makeup game after the Louisiana Tournament was canceled Feb. 13-14 due to inclement weather. The Lady Bears are 5-3 while Louisiana is 9-3.
Baylor will play in the Louisiana Tech Invitational Saturday and Sunday in Ruston.
