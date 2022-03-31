Baylor softball facing No. 6 Oklahoma State

For a young Baylor softball team, the start of the Big 12 schedule couldn’t be more unfavorable.

The Bears opened Big 12 play last weekend with three road losses to No. 1 Oklahoma, and as an encore they’ll face No. 6 Oklahoma State in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

The second game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday followed by the 1 p.m. Sunday series finale.

“It’s the Big 12, and we’re starting off with two of the top opponents right away,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “With the young team we have, we’re getting introduced to what Power Five softball is all about.”

After the powerful Sooners run-ruled Baylor in the first two games, the Bears nearly handed Oklahoma its first loss of the season in Sunday’s series finale.

Needing one more out, Baylor ace Dariana Orme gave up a three-run homer to Tiare Jennings as the Sooners pulled out a 3-1 win. But the close loss to the nation’s best team gave the Bears a shot of confidence.

“We took away a lot of confidence in who we are,” said Baylor designated hitter Josie Bower. “Because we’ve been saying it all along that we’re a really good team and we just haven’t shown it fully yet. So I think that proved to us just how good we can be.”

The Bears (17-14, 0-3) dropped their fourth straight game in a 6-4 loss to Incarnate Word on Tuesday night, but they’re expecting a much better performance against Oklahoma State with Orme (6-8, 3.27 ERA) back in the circle.

Orme has struggled with her consistency, but showed how effective she could be in the final game against Oklahoma when she’s pitching at her best as she threw a four-hitter and collected five strikeouts.

“She was much more efficient, and that’s been a common theme when I’ve talked about our team is efficiency,” Moore said. “She was also dealing with a tight strike zone, and she handled that very well. She showed a lot of maturity and she also used her off-speed where she has not until that point.”

Orme will be matched against Oklahoma State ace Kelly Maxwell, who is 11-0 with a 1.13 ERA while recording a remarkable 147 strikeouts in 80.2 innings. The Cowgirls (25-6, 3-0) head into the weekend with an eight-game winning streak.

“They’re right there with the best teams in the country,” Moore said. “They have a great lefty (Maxwell) who has struck out more batters than any team we’ve faced this year in comparison to her walks anyway. They’re just a good, solid team.”

Oklahoma State pitcher Miranda Elish, who formerly played at Oregon and Texas, is a dual threat who is 7-4 with a 2.35 ERA while hitting .452 with four homers.

Collectively batting .325 with 49 homers, the Cowgirls feature a balanced offensive attack. Katelynn Carwile is hitting .415 while power comes from Sydney Pendleton (.356, 8 HRs), Chyenne Factor (.342, 9 HRs) and Julia Cottrill (.315, 8 HRs).

The Bears have some offensive punch of their own as outfielder McKenzie Wilson is hitting .451 with a team-high 15 stolen bases. Emily Hott is hitting .377, Sydney Collazos .351, Taylor Strain .324 and Aliyah Binford .322.

“I think we are definitely very confident,” Wilson said. “No matter what team we step on the field with, we always come out as warriors, very confident. And especially coming off of what we did on Sunday, I think that was a big confidence builder that we can step on the field and compete with anybody on the Division I level or softball in general.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.