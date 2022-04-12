 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball game canceled

The Baylor-Texas State softball game on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium was canceled due to severe weather.

The Bears beat the Bobcats, 3-0, on March 16 in San Marcos.

Baylor (20-18) will host Sam Houston State in a two-game series Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

