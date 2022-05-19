Baylor softball grateful for postseason play in NISC

It’s college softball’s version of the NIT on a smaller scale.

After failing to reach the NCAA Tournament, Baylor will be among 12 teams playing in the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo.

The NISC was instituted in 2017, but this will be the first year it’s been played since 2019 after the last two tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19.

“We certainly would have preferred the NCAA Tournament, but we’re happy that we’re given a platform to go out and do what we do, and we’re looking forward to it,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “When we’re given an opportunity to keep playing when teams go home, we’re going to take advantage of it.”

The No. 2-seeded Bears (28-24) will receive a first-round bye before playing at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s game between No. 7 Rutgers (25-28) and No. 10 UC-San Diego (27-26).

Snow is in the Fort Collins forecast Saturday morning with a high of 45 degrees during the day.

“I’m from Houston, so I’m not used to that,” said Baylor designated hitter Josie Bower. “But if it snows, we’ll have to deal with that.”

With a young team that includes just two seniors, Moore hopes the extra practices and games will benefit his squad.

“We’ve got a young team, and kids that need an opportunity, not only to play in the tournament but to have the quality practices that we’ve had the last few days that are valuable,” Moore said. “We’ve had great practices and the kids have gotten better, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Moore has talked to Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew about how his team benefited from playing in the NIT in past seasons.

After reaching the NIT finals in 2009, the Bears made their first Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament under Drew in 2010. Following their NIT championship in 2013, the Bears made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Sweet 16 runs.

“I called him a couple of days ago to see how he viewed the NIT when they went there,” Moore said. “One of the things he said is you’ve got to make sure your team’s on board. If your team’s on board, you’ve got a team that can win a championship, and I agreed with him.”

The Bears finished fifth in the Big 12 with a 6-12 record, and dropped a 2-1 decision to Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on May 12 in Oklahoma City.

Aliyah Binford (9-6, 2.50 ERA) pitched a strong game for the Bears as she allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight in 6.2 innings. She had to leave the game due to cramping in her hand, but Moore said she’s ready to go.

Moore is also hoping Dariana Orme (12-14, 3.18 ERA) will be ready to pitch after injuring her hand shagging balls before the start of the Big 12 Tournament.

“Mariano Rivera tore his knee up shagging balls in the outfield, I should have learned from reading his book,” Moore said. “But I let her get out there and she was shagging balls and a ball hit her pitching hand. So she had stitches in her hand, and she’ll get those out I think Friday and be released after that.”

The top four teams in this year’s tournament are No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 UNLV and No. 4 Central Arkansas, which will all receive first-round byes.

Friday’s first-round games include No. 9 Bowling Green vs. No. 8 SFA at 9:30 a.m., No. 12 Kansas vs. No. 5 George Washington at noon, No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 UC-San Diego at 2:30 p.m., and No. 6 North Alabama vs. No. 11 Tarleton State at 5 p.m.

The teams will play in six-team brackets in a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each bracket will advance to the championship round May 25-26.

“The goal is definitely to go up there and win it all,” Bower said. “That should be the goal any time. Any postseason experience will help with this team. We’re going to use this as an opportunity to get better.”

BEAR FACTS: The National Fastpitch Coaches Association all-Central Region team included Baylor pitcher-shortstop Aliyah Binford on the first team while centerfielder McKenzie Wilson and pitcher Dariana Orme made the second team.

