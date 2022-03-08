Baylor softball headed to Hawaii

The Baylor softball team will play four games in the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu.
The Bears (11-6) will open the tournament against California (15-6) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. followed by Hawaii (5-5) at 11 p.m.
The Bears will play No. 1 Oklahoma (16-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before concluding the tournament against California again at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Baylor freshman Kaci West was named Big 12 co-pitcher of the week after throwing the first perfect game in school history last Tuesday in a 9-0 five-inning win over Prairie View A&M.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.