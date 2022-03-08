 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball headed to Hawaii

The Baylor softball team will play four games in the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu.

The Bears (11-6) will open the tournament against California (15-6) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. followed by Hawaii (5-5) at 11 p.m.

The Bears will play No. 1 Oklahoma (16-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before concluding the tournament against California again at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Baylor freshman Kaci West was named Big 12 co-pitcher of the week after throwing the first perfect game in school history last Tuesday in a 9-0 five-inning win over Prairie View A&M.

