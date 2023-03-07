Baylor has enjoyed so much success at Getterman Stadium the past three weekends that it will be hard to leave.

The Bears went 13-1 on their home turf, winning the Getterman Classic, the Baylor Invitational and the Ode to Joy Invitational to move up in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll to No. 20.

Now they’re hoping that success will carry on to the road at the Louisville Slugger Invitational in Fullerton and Long Beach, Calif.

The Bears (17-2) will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cal State Fullerton (11-9) before playing their final four games in Long Beach, including Boston University (15-5) at 2:30 p.m. and Long Beach State (7-12) at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Columbia (2-7) at 4 p.m. and Loyola Marymount (9-13) at 6:30 on Friday.

“I think it’s kind of what we need right now,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Fullerton is definitely a strong team. Their record doesn’t indicate the strength of their team because they’ve played such a strong schedule. Every team has something to offer depending on who they have in the circle. We got to be prepared and continue to get better.”

The trip will be a homecoming for several former California high school players, including pitcher Dariana Orme, centerfielder McKenzie Wilson, shortstop Amber Toven and second baseman Presleigh Pilon.

Orme (6-1, 0.77 ERA) has been the driving force for the Bears as she’s thrown a perfect game against SFA, a no-hitter against Maryland, recorded a win over No. 1 Oklahoma, and tossed a five-hitter in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Texas A&M in eight innings.

“When Dari’s in the circle, when she's on, she's on and we just love playing behind her,” said Baylor leftfielder Ana Watson. “Especially when she gets those strikes, gets to the batters early, getting ahead of counts, it just gives us confidence in our offensive production.”

But with Aliyah Binford out with a knee injury, Moore has been building his bullpen and is relying on freshman RyLee Crandall (6-1, 2.06 ERA) and Kaci West (3-0, 2.63 ERA) to solidify Baylor’s pitching staff.

“It’s time for them to step up and they did over the weekend,” Moore said. “With adversity, there’s usually opportunities and I talked with RyLee a little bit about that. It’s time to grow up and become a sophomore a little quicker than you wanted to.”

Featuring a lineup loaded with power and speed, Baylor’s offense is tough for opposing pitchers to deal with.

SFA transfer Shay Govan has supplied a lot of the power as she’s hit .462 with five homers and 31 RBIs, already surpassing last year’s season RBI leader Josie Bower with 30.

Wilson is again playing at an all-Big 12 level as she’s hitting a team-high .466 with 10 RBIs and 10 stolen bases while Toven is hitting .418 with seven doubles, a homer and 16 RBIs. Leftfielder Watson is hitting .390 while rightfielder Emily Hott is batting .340 with seven doubles and 15 RBIs.

“We have all the tricks of the trade,” Watson said. “We have power, speed, we have a short game, long ball, we can do it all. So I think that is three big tools in our offensive production.”

With Binford out, Pima (Ariz.) Community College transfer Shannon Vivoda has stepped in and hit .294 with five RBIs while playing solid defensively at third base.

“She’s having quality at-bats,” Moore said. “She just needs to get seasoned at this level and she’s going to be everything we expected her to be. It’s great depth for her to be able to jump in there. She’s not completely comfortable at the corner yet, but she’s an athlete and a smart player. Now that we’ve got her there we just need to give her time to be more comfortable.”