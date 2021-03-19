Baylor softball hosts Houston

Riding a six-game winning streak, the Baylor softball team will host Houston at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Getterman Stadium.
The Bears are coming off a 3-2 win over SFA on Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.
Houston (8-12) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over No. 7 Oklahoma State on March 13.
