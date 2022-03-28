Baylor softball hosts Incarnate Word

The Baylor softball team will host Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.
The Bears (17-13) are coming off three weekend losses to No. 1 Oklahoma in Norman. Incarnate Word (10-20) won two of three games against Nicholls State last weekend.
Baylor will return to Big 12 action with three games against Oklahoma State on Friday through Sunday at Getterman Stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.