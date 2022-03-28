 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball hosts Incarnate Word

  • 0

The Baylor softball team will host Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears (17-13) are coming off three weekend losses to No. 1 Oklahoma in Norman. Incarnate Word (10-20) won two of three games against Nicholls State last weekend.

Baylor will return to Big 12 action with three games against Oklahoma State on Friday through Sunday at Getterman Stadium.

QB experience a major plus for Bears

QB experience a major plus for Bears

When Shawn Bell looks around his quarterbacks room, he sees the same faces as last spring, but their experience and confidence is at a whole different level.

Baylor starts spring football

Baylor starts spring football

Coming off last year's Big 12 championship season, Baylor will begin spring football practice Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. 

