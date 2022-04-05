Baylor softball hosts Lamar

The Baylor softball team will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when it hosts Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.
The Bears (17-17) have dropped their first six Big 12 games to No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State while also losing to Incarnate Word last week in a nonconference game.
Lamar (8-21) won two of three home games against Tarleton State last weekend. The Bears will return to Big 12 play against Kansas in Lawrence on Friday through Sunday.
