Baylor softball hosts Lamar

The Baylor softball team will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when it hosts Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears (17-17) have dropped their first six Big 12 games to No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State while also losing to Incarnate Word last week in a nonconference game.

Lamar (8-21) won two of three home games against Tarleton State last weekend. The Bears will return to Big 12 play against Kansas in Lawrence on Friday through Sunday.

