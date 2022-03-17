 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball hosts McNeese State

The Baylor softball team will host McNeese State in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday followed by Saturday's noon doubleheader at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears improved to 13-9 with Wednesday's 3-0 win over Texas State as Kaci West hit a solo homer and Dariana Orme allowed four hits and no runs in five innings while collecting four strikeouts.

McNeese State is 11-12 after knocking off Southern, 14-1, on Wednesday in Lake Charles, La.

