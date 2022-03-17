Baylor softball hosts McNeese State

The Baylor softball team will host McNeese State in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday followed by Saturday's noon doubleheader at Getterman Stadium.
The Bears improved to 13-9 with Wednesday's 3-0 win over Texas State as Kaci West hit a solo homer and Dariana Orme allowed four hits and no runs in five innings while collecting four strikeouts.
McNeese State is 11-12 after knocking off Southern, 14-1, on Wednesday in Lake Charles, La.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
