Baylor softball hosts Prairie View

The Baylor softball team will host Prairie View A&M in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.
The Bears (8-5) went 2-2 in the Mary Nutter Classic on Friday through Sunday in Palm Springs, Calif. The Bears finished the tournament with a 10-4 win over San Diego as McKenzie Wilson collected four hits and three RBIs to raise her season batting average to .489.
Prairie View dropped to 0-11 after losing four games in Tarleton State's Whatburger Softball Invitational over the past weekend.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
