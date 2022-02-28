 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball hosts Prairie View
The Baylor softball team will host Prairie View A&M in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears (8-5) went 2-2 in the Mary Nutter Classic on Friday through Sunday in Palm Springs, Calif. The Bears finished the tournament with a 10-4 win over San Diego as McKenzie Wilson collected four hits and three RBIs to raise her season batting average to .489.

Prairie View dropped to 0-11 after losing four games in Tarleton State's Whatburger Softball Invitational over the past weekend.

