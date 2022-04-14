 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor softball hosts Sam Houston State

  • 0

The Baylor softball team will host Sam Houston State in a two-game series at Getterman Stadium beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. followed by Saturday's 2 p.m. game.

The Bears (20-18) won two of three games last weekend at Kansas to improve to 2-7 in the Big 12 after getting swept in three-game series by No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Sam Houston (11-31) snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over Houston Baptist on Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert