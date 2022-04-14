Baylor softball hosts Sam Houston State

The Baylor softball team will host Sam Houston State in a two-game series at Getterman Stadium beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. followed by Saturday's 2 p.m. game.
The Bears (20-18) won two of three games last weekend at Kansas to improve to 2-7 in the Big 12 after getting swept in three-game series by No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State.
Sam Houston (11-31) snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over Houston Baptist on Wednesday.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
