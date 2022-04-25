Baylor softball hosts SFA

The Baylor softball team will host SFA at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.

Baylor (25-19) is coming off Sunday's 2-0 loss to Texas Tech that snapped a five-game winning streak that included two wins over the Red Raiders.

SFA (25-19) has won six of its last seven games, winning two of three games against Tarleton State last weekend.

The Bears took a 7-3 win over SFA on Feb. 15 in Nacogdoches as pitchers Dariana Orme and Aliyah Binford combined for a five-hitter while McKenzie Wilson led Baylor at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.

