Baylor softball hosts SFA

The Baylor softball team will host SFA at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.
Baylor (25-19) is coming off Sunday's 2-0 loss to Texas Tech that snapped a five-game winning streak that included two wins over the Red Raiders.
SFA (25-19) has won six of its last seven games, winning two of three games against Tarleton State last weekend.
The Bears took a 7-3 win over SFA on Feb. 15 in Nacogdoches as pitchers Dariana Orme and Aliyah Binford combined for a five-hitter while McKenzie Wilson led Baylor at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
