The No. 21 Baylor softball team will host South Dakota State in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.

The games are a recent addition after last Friday's games against Columbia and Loyola Marymount in the Louisville Slugger Invitational were canceled due to bad weather in Long Beach, California.

Following a win over Cal State Fullerton, the Bears (18-4) lost a pair of games against Boston University and Long Beach State last Thursday in the Louisville Slugger Invitational.

South Dakota State (14-11) has played 24 of its 25 games away from home and has already played three Big 12 teams. The Jackrabbits dropped a pair of games to No. 2 Oklahoma State, split two games against Kansas, and dropped an 8-0 decision to No. 1 Oklahoma in their last game on Monday in Norman.