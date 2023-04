The No. 18 Baylor softball team will play its final nonconference game against Texas State at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.

Baylor's final six games are against Big 12 competition, including three against Iowa State on Friday through Sunday in Ames and three against No. 5 Texas on May 5-7.

The Bears (34-13) pulled out a 3-2 win in eight innings against Texas State (29-19-1) on March 29 in San Marcos.