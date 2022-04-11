Baylor softball hosts Texas State

The Baylor softball team will host Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.
The Bears beat Texas State, 3-0, on March 16 in San Marcos as Dariana Orme and Aliyah Binford combined to throw a four-hitter and collect eight strikeouts.
Baylor has won three of its last four games to improve to 20-18, including two of three at Kansas last weekend. Texas State is 21-17 after losing two of three games at Louisiana-Monroe last weekend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.