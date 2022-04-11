 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball hosts Texas State

The Baylor softball team will host Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears beat Texas State, 3-0, on March 16 in San Marcos as Dariana Orme and Aliyah Binford combined to throw a four-hitter and collect eight strikeouts.

Baylor has won three of its last four games to improve to 20-18, including two of three at Kansas last weekend. Texas State is 21-17 after losing two of three games at Louisiana-Monroe last weekend.

