Baylor softball hosts Texas State

The Bears beat Texas State, 3-0, on March 16 in San Marcos as Dariana Orme and Aliyah Binford combined to throw a four-hitter and collect eight strikeouts.

Baylor has won three of its last four games to improve to 20-18, including two of three at Kansas last weekend. Texas State is 21-17 after losing two of three games at Louisiana-Monroe last weekend.