The Baylor softball team will try to extend its nine-game winning streak when it hosts UT Arlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears (13-1) are off to their best start since 2011 after sweeping all five games in the Baylor Invitational over the weekend. It was their second straight tournament sweep after winning all four games the previous weekend in the Getterman Classic.

After jumping back into the polls last week for the first time in almost two years, Baylor jumped 13 spots in the D1Softball poll and is now ranked No. 10. The rest of the rankings will come out Tuesday.

UTA is off to a 6-8 start after dropping a 6-5 decision to Texas State on Saturday in San Marcos.