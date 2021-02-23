Baylor softball hosts UTA

The No. 21 Baylor softball team will face UTA in its home opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.

The game was postponed from Feb. 17 due to last week's snowstorm.

The Lady Bears opened the season in the Cowgirl Classic last Sunday in Baton Rouge, La., dropping a 7-2 decision to No. 24 Arkansas before coming back for a 3-2 win over McNeese State. UTA is off to an 0-2 start following a pair of losses to the Razorbacks on Monday.

After hosting the Lone Star State Invitational Friday through Sunday, Baylor has added a doubleheader against No. 9 Louisiana in Lafayette on March 4 at 4 p.m.

