 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor softball hosts UTA
0 comments

Baylor softball hosts UTA

{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 21 Baylor softball team will face UTA in its home opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.

The game was postponed from Feb. 17 due to last week's snowstorm.

The Lady Bears opened the season in the Cowgirl Classic last Sunday in Baton Rouge, La., dropping a 7-2 decision to No. 24 Arkansas before coming back for a 3-2 win over McNeese State. UTA is off to an 0-2 start following a pair of losses to the Razorbacks on Monday.

After hosting the Lone Star State Invitational Friday through Sunday, Baylor has added a doubleheader against No. 9 Louisiana in Lafayette on March 4 at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert