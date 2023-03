The No. 20 Baylor softball team will host UTSA at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears (23-8) opened Big 12 play with three straight losses to No. 2 Oklahoma State in Stillwater last weekend. UTSA (6-23) has dropped six straight games, including a 15-0 loss to Texas State last Wednesday.

The Bears will travel to San Marcos to play Texas State (20-13-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday before playing their Big 12 home-opening series against Kansas on Friday through Sunday at Getterman Stadium.