Baylor softball locked and loaded for 2021

When Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore studies his strong, talent-laden roster, he can’t help but envision the success the Lady Bears could enjoy this season.
Sixth-year ace Gia Rodoni heads a deep, versatile pitching staff. With the NCAA allowing 2020 players an extra year of eligibility after COVID-19 cut short last season, fifth-year seniors Goose McGlaun, Nicky Dawson and Taylor Ellis are back to lead a potentially explosive offense.
“We are talented,” Moore said. “I think it’s potentially one of the best offenses that we’ve had here and certainly some depth in pitching if we stay healthy and away from the virus. The challenge is going to be finding the right combination to be the best we can be.”
Though Moore will put one of his most gifted teams on the field, he realizes other top teams in the Big 12 and across the country will do the same since the NCAA granted players the extra year of eligibility.
The No. 22-ranked Lady Bears were picked fourth in the Big 12 behind No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 6 Texas and No. 11 Oklahoma State.
“I like our kids coming back and giving us more talent and more depth and more experience, but we’re playing against all these teams that have the same thing,” Moore said. “So really in essence we’re going to see the best softball potentially that this country has ever seen because of that.”
The Lady Bears were set to open the season Saturday and Sunday with four games in the Louisiana Classic in Lafayette against Missouri State and No. 9 Louisiana. But with the games canceled due to inclement weather, Baylor will open the season against UTA at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.
With COVID-19 ending the 2020 season prematurely, the Lady Bears haven’t played since sweeping a doubleheader against Houston on March 10. 2020, which brought last year’s record to 19-5 as all Big 12 games were canceled.
The Lady Bears will be excited to get back on the field again, especially last year’s seniors who get another shot to play.
“I feel like I've been here forever, but it's been the biggest blessing,” Rodoni said. “I knew that once we got that year back that I wanted to come back. So I'm just taking every minute in and soaking it in, knowing that this is going to be my last year. I'm just taking the time I have and I'm just very appreciative that we are able to have another season."
Rodoni has already established herself as one of the best pitchers in Baylor history, proving her talents since her freshman year in 2016. As a sophomore in 2017, Rodoni threw no-hitters against Kent State and James Madison in the NCAA regional in Waco as she helped the Lady Bears make their fourth Women’s College World Series appearance under Moore.
Rodoni has compiled a 60-28 career record with a 2.23 ERA and 664 strikeouts in 558.1 innings. After missing the 2019 season with knee surgery, the right-hander was sailing along last season with an 8-3 record and a 1.15 ERA when COVID-19 abruptly ended the season.
“She’s certainly a talented pitcher and she’s got some tools,” Moore said. “But she has the mentality that’s all about business. There are gamers, then there are practice players, then there are practice players who don’t become gamers. Gia’s always locked in. That’s just her mindset.”
Following Rodoni’s 2019 injury, Sidney Holman-Mansell had to carry the pitching load and often struggled as she finished 10-18 with a 3.65 ERA. After Holman-Mansell went 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA last season, Moore expects her to make a major step this year.
“She’s always had the tools,” Moore said. “She’s made some changes necessary to gain control of the game a little more. She’s got some nasty stuff that’s really, really tough on lefty hitters. Gifted with that rocket arm, she can hit 72, 71 mph, that’s just phenomenal speed. She’s got that under control this year, plus she’s developed an off-speed that’s going to help her tremendously in setting up all those pitches.”
Second-year freshman Aliyah Binford (formerly Pritchett) will also contribute heavily to the pitching staff. A two-way threat who also starts at shortstop, Binford went 7-0 with a 2.42 ERA in the circle in 2020.
“Aliyah is just one of the best athletes we’ve ever had in our program,” Moore said. “She’s going to play shortstop, she’s going to pitch for us. Both suffer a little bit because of our need for her to be in those other positions. She doesn’t get the reps that would make her the best she could be at either of those. That will cost us early on, but we’ll get her there.”
Baylor’s pitching staff will be rounded out by third-year left-hander Madison Lindsey, who compiled a 1.83 ERA in 7.2 innings last year, and incoming freshman Maren Judisch from Des Moines (Iowa) Christian.
“Maren is a very technical pitcher and she’s got all the pitches,” Moore said. “She can hit her spots really well. Then you’ve got the lefty in Madison Lindsey who has struggled with some illegal pitches in the past, but has overcome that, we think. She’ll add to the left side and give us more of a bullpen like baseball might where we could have a closer and a middle reliever.”
The Lady Bears bring back a potentially explosive offense after hitting .304 with 13 homers in 24 games last season. All the key players return except for Baylor career leading hitter Kyla Walker.
Providing the Lady Bears veteran infield leadership will be McGlaun at first base and Ellis at third base. McGlaun is a .321 career hitter with 32 homers, but she hit .273 with one homer last season. With better hitters surrounding McGlaun, Moore believes she can return to her power hitting form of 2017-18 when she hit 14 homers each season.
“I really feel that we’re about to see the Goose that we’ve been waiting to see,” Moore said. “To me, she’s just got a different mindset. Can she hit better? Yeah, of course she can. But the talent’s there. And I think she’s pressed a lot. I think with the hitters around her, they’re going to have trouble putting her on every time.”
Ellis will focus on developing as a third baseman after playing catcher and shortstop in her Baylor career. Last year, she hit .273 with a homer and 12 RBIs. However when Binford pitches, Ellis will step in at shortstop.
Binford has the potential to deliver big power numbers after hitting .271 with a team-high five homers and 14 RBIs last season.
“She’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever coached,” Moore said. “Just a tremendous scary hitter.”
Emily Hott will start at second base after hitting .274 last season. Three players will likely see time at catcher, including freshmen Sydney Collazos from Georgetown and Zadie LaValley from Choctaw, Okla., and junior Hannah Thompson.
“Sydney’s got an outstanding arm, quick release and a pretty strong bat as well,” Moore said. “Zadie has a very accurate, good arm as well, and is a left-handed power hitter. Hannah’s arm's just not quite as strong as the other two, but she certainly has a bat. That’s an example of our depth right there.”
Both Lou Gilbert and Dawson are tremendous offensive threats who are making major position changes. After hitting .391 as a sophomore, Gilbert is moving from third base to the outfield. Following an injury-plagued 2020 season, Dawson will move from second base to centerfield, and will be one of the most dangerous hitters in the leadoff spot with a .345 career average.
“Nicky can certainly play anywhere,” Moore said. “But we’re just trying to find the right combination. We could go back and forth a little bit with that.”
Rightfielder Maddison Kettler is back after hitting a team-high .429 last season while Ana Watson will see a lot of time at designated player and the outfield.
After struggling through a losing season in 2019 followed by last year’s COVID-shortened season, the Lady Bears will be motivated to return to their first NCAA tournament since 2018.
“We’re talking about two or three classes that haven’t experienced postseason,” Dawson said. “My sophomore year, we went to the A&M regional, and then everybody that’s come in after that hasn’t gotten to experience anything outside of regular competition. They want to experience that, we want them to experience that, so that factors into a lot of the way that we should be playing this year.”
The Lady Bears lost longtime assistant coach Mark Lumley to cancer in December, and he’s been replaced by Steve “Hoot” Johnigan. The Lady Bears will dedicate this season to Lumley.
“Lum will always be a part of my life and a part of this program’s, especially as long as we’re here,” Moore said. “We’re going to miss him dearly, but we are going to recognize him, dedicating our season to him, wearing a ribbon on our helmet. We’re going to acknowledge him on our fence this year as well.”