Baylor softball locked and loaded for 2021

“Aliyah is just one of the best athletes we’ve ever had in our program,” Moore said. “She’s going to play shortstop, she’s going to pitch for us. Both suffer a little bit because of our need for her to be in those other positions. She doesn’t get the reps that would make her the best she could be at either of those. That will cost us early on, but we’ll get her there.”

Baylor’s pitching staff will be rounded out by third-year left-hander Madison Lindsey, who compiled a 1.83 ERA in 7.2 innings last year, and incoming freshman Maren Judisch from Des Moines (Iowa) Christian.

“Maren is a very technical pitcher and she’s got all the pitches,” Moore said. “She can hit her spots really well. Then you’ve got the lefty in Madison Lindsey who has struggled with some illegal pitches in the past, but has overcome that, we think. She’ll add to the left side and give us more of a bullpen like baseball might where we could have a closer and a middle reliever.”

The Lady Bears bring back a potentially explosive offense after hitting .304 with 13 homers in 24 games last season. All the key players return except for Baylor career leading hitter Kyla Walker.