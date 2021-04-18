 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor softball loses 7th straight as OSU completes sweep
0 comments

Baylor softball loses 7th straight as OSU completes sweep

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER, Okla. — Chelsea Alexander's three-run homer highlighted No. 11 Oklahoma State's six-run second inning as the Cowgirls run-ruled Baylor, 11-3, in six innings Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

The Lady Bears (21-12, 3-3), who have lost seven straight games, took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Zadie LaValley drilled a two-run double.

But after Reagan Wright hit a run-scoring double and Sydney Pennington hit a run-scoring single off Baylor starter Sidney Holman-Mansell (6-3), Alexander blasted her three-run homer off reliever Gia Rodoni.

Baylor could manage just one more run as Lou Gilbert lifted a solo homer in the fourth inning. Carrie Eberle (16-1) went the distance for the Cowgirls (35-5, 11-1) as she allowed seven hits and four walks.

Oklahoma State's Hayley Busby ended the game with a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor QB battle wide open
Baylor

Baylor QB battle wide open

After Shawn Bell moved to quarterbacks coach in January, Baylor defensive assistant Joey McGuire has seen a glow on his face for the last four…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert