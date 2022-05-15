Baylor softball misses NCAAs, headed to national tourney

The Baylor softball team wasn’t selected to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, but its season isn’t over.

The Bears will play in the 12-team National Invitational Softball Championship at TC Colorado Field in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The No. 2-seeded Bears (28-24) will receive a first-round bye before playing at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s game between No. 7 Rutgers (25-28) and No. 10 UC-San Diego (27-26).

“We’re certainly disappointed that we’re not playing in the NCAA Tournament, but this will give our young team an opportunity to grow,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I kind of treat it like a football team going to a bowl because it allows more practice days and competition.”

The tournament began in 2017 with Liberty winning the championship, followed by Loyola Marymount winning the 2018 title, and UTA beating Iowa State for the 2019 title. The tournament wasn’t played in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

The top four teams in this year’s tournament are No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 UNLV and No. 4 Central Arkansas, which will all receive first-round byes.

Friday’s first-round games include No. 9 Bowling Green vs. No. 8 SFA at 9:30 a.m., No. 12 Kansas vs. No. 5 George Washington at noon, No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 UC-San Diego at 2:30 p.m., and No. 6 North Alabama vs. No. 11 Tarleton State at 5 p.m.

The teams will play in six-team brackets in a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each bracket will advance to the championship round May 25-26.

The Bears dropped a 2-1 decision to Iowa State in the first game of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

