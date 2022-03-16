Baylor softball nabs road shutout of Texas State, 3-0

SAN MARCOS — Dariana Orme and Aliyah Binford combined on a four-hit shutout as the Baylor softball team silenced Texas State, 3-0, on Wednesday night.

Orme and Binford were especially efficient, combining for eight strikeouts and no walks for Baylor (13-9). Orme started and went five innings to improve to 4-6, while Binford closed out with a pair of scoreless innings for her first save.

Baylor scored its first two runs of the game on productive groundouts from Sydney Collazos in the first and third innings, respectively. The Bears padded their cushion on Kaci West’s solo home run to left in the fifth, her second homer of the year.

Baylor will return home to welcome McNeese State this weekend.