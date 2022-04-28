Baylor softball needs hot finish

Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, Baylor coach Glenn Moore always reminds his team of its goals.

One goal rises higher than the rest: NCAA Tournament or bust.

“It’s on our practice sheets,” said Baylor catcher-third baseman Sydney Collazos. “We get it in the text messages. Even as a team, outside the coaches and the staff, we talk about it among ourselves. We don’t want it for our coaches or other people. We want it for us. We know what we’re capable of, and we know we can make a lot of damage in the postseason.”

Winning the last two series would go a long way in helping the Bears (26-19, 4-8) reach their goal.

Baylor hosts Iowa State (22-24, 2-10) in a three-game series at Getterman Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday followed by Saturday’s 2 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon finale.

The Bears will complete the regular season next weekend against Texas beginning with a May 6 game at Getterman Stadium followed by two games in Austin.

Sitting at No. 56 in the RPI, Baylor is currently on the outside looking in for a NCAA Tournament bid. But the Bears have won nine of their last 11 games while winning two of three games against both Kansas and Texas Tech.

“There are a whole lot of things going on behind the scenes that I don’t know how important the RPI is,” Moore said. “That’s a factor, it’s a major factor, but it’s not the only factor. And ours is not in great shape right now, but there is opportunity to improve it a little bit. We just have to win right now. We certainly have to keep it small, and one game at a time.”

Baylor has been getting solid pitching from Dariana Orme (11-11, 3.71 ERA) and Aliyah Binford (8-5, 3.45 ERA).

Moore would like for the Bears to be more productive offensively, but they’ve got a collection of good hitters led by centerfielder McKenzie Wilson, a transfer from Fresno State who ranks in the top 10 in the Big 12 with a .403 batting average and 43 runs, and leads the league with five triples and 24 stolen bases.

“It just blows my mind when someone can come in and hit .400 consistently for a whole season,” said Baylor infielder-outfielder Emily Hott. “I thank the Lord if I can do that for one week at a time. It just seems like she gets mad if she goes 1-for-3. She just brings a whole other dynamic to this team. You can always count on her.”

Hott is hitting .317 while Binford is hitting .314 and playing shortstop when she’s not pitching. Moore has continued to shuffle around players defensively to find the right combinations.

In Tuesday’s 8-1 win over SFA, Binford pitched the first five innings while Campbell Selman played shortstop. Moore has been using outfielder-pitcher Kaci West at second base recently while Hott played first base for the first time against SFA after playing second base, shortstop and outfield.

“I got the surprise that I was going to play first base after practice Monday,” Hott said. “Coach Moore said just don’t freak out. I’ve been playing the game long enough, and at the end of the day, it’s catching and fielding the ball like any other position.”

Iowa State is tied for last in the Big 12 with Kansas, but handed league-leading Oklahoma State its only conference loss on April 9 in Ames.

Carli Spelhaug leads the Cyclones with a .338 batting average with six homers and 17 RBIs while stealing 14 bases. Mikayla Ramos is hitting .329 with a team-high 13 homers and 48 RBIs while Angelina Allen is hitting .312.

Leading the pitching staff is Karlie Charles with a 7-5 record and a 4.05 ERA. Spelhaug doubles as a pitcher as she’s gone 8-15 with a 4.32 ERA.

“I talked about (Texas) Tech being a mirror image of Baylor, and I think they’re right in that same area,” Moore said. “We’re all very similar teams. They’re a very aggressive team. What I like about Iowa State is they don’t quit.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.