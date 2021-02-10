Baylor softball opener postponed until Saturday

The No. 18 Baylor softball team's season opening games at the Louisiana Classic in Lafayette have been postponed from Friday to Saturday due to expected inclement weather.
Baylor will play four games in the tournament, facing Missouri State at 10 a.m. and Louisiana at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Bears return a deep pitching staff led by Gia Rodoni and a potentially explosive hitting attack led by first baseman Goose McGlaun, third baseman Taylor Ellis and outfielders Lou Gilbert and Nicky Dawson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.