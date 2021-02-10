 Skip to main content
Baylor softball opener postponed until Saturday
The No. 18 Baylor softball team's season opening games at the Louisiana Classic in Lafayette have been postponed from Friday to Saturday due to expected inclement weather.

Baylor will play four games in the tournament, facing Missouri State at 10 a.m. and Louisiana at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Bears return a deep pitching staff led by Gia Rodoni and a potentially explosive hitting attack led by first baseman Goose McGlaun, third baseman Taylor Ellis and outfielders Lou Gilbert and Nicky Dawson.

