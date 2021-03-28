 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor softball opens Big 12 play with sweep of Tech, 5-2
0 comments

Baylor softball opens Big 12 play with sweep of Tech, 5-2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LUBBOCK — Lou Gilbert pounded a three-run double in the eighth inning to lift Baylor's softball team to a 5-2 win over Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game Big 12-opening sweep.

Gia Rodoni (7-4) went the distance for the Lady Bears (21-5, 3-0) as she scattered six hits and a walk while allowing one earned run.

Texas Tech (16-13, 0-3) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Heaven Burton doubled and scored on Karli Hamilton's single. But Baylor rallied for two runs in the sixth as Taylor Ellis singled before Emily Hott hit her second homer of the season.

The Red Raiders sent the game into extra innings when Jacee Hamlin scored on an error in the seventh.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert