Baylor softball opens Rainbow Wahine Classic with split

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Aliyah Binford drilled a run-scoring double in the sixth inning to lift Baylor to a 2-1 win over Hawaii on Wednesday night to earn a split on the first day of the Rainbow Wahine Classic.

Binford (4-2) was also the winning pitcher as she threw a two-hitter and walked three batters in a complete-game performance. Both Binford and Josie Bower had two hits for the Bears (12-7).

In the first game, Tatum Anzaldo blasted a grand slam in the sixth to propel California to a 7-6 win over Baylor.

The Bears rallied for five runs in the seventh as McKenzie Wilson hit a three-run triple and Sydney Callazos pounded a two-run homer. Dariana Orme (3-5) was the losing pitcher for the Bears as she allowed six hits and seven runs in 5.2 innings, but only one run was earned.

Baylor will face No. 1 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the tournament.

