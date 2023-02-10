LAS VEGAS – The Baylor softball team showed its new-found offensive prowess by amassing 30 hits in a season-opening sweep Friday in the Rebel Kickoff.

The Bears romped to a 12-2 win over Southern Utah in the first game before coming back with an 8-4 win over Weber State in the second game.

In the opener, the Bears amassed 19 hits with Arizona transfer shortstop Amber Toven leading the way with four, and SFA transfer first baseman Shaylon Govan and returning third baseman Aliyah Binford collecting three apiece. Binford blasted a two-run homer in the third inning.

The Bears scored five runs in both the third and sixth innings to give plenty of support to Dariana Orme (1-0), who allowed three hits and a run in three innings before Kaci West allowed three hits and a run in the last three innings.

In the win over Weber State, Ana Watson led the Bears with three hits and LSU transfer second baseman Presleigh Pilon picked up two hits.

Binford (1-0) started the game and got the win as she allowed five hits, four walks and four runs in five innings before freshman RyLee Crandall pitched two hitless innings to notch her first save.

Baylor will face Southern Utah again Saturday at 4 p.m. before playing host UNLV at 9 p.m.