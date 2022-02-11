Baylor softball opens with 8-6 win

NATCHITOCHES, La. — The Baylor softball team erupted for eight first-inning runs before holding on for an 8-6 win over Tennessee-Martin on Friday in the season-opening game in the Lady Demon Classic.

Baylor collected four hits in the first inning, including Sydney Collazos' run-scoring single and Kendall Cross' two-run single. The Bears didn't get a hit the rest of the game.

Fresno State transfer Dariana Orme picked up a win in her first start for Baylor as she scattered four hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4.2 innings.

Baylor will play two games in the tournament Saturday against Northwestern State at 2 p.m. and Tennessee-Chattanooga at 4:30 p.m.