Baylor softball overcomes Tech, 5-2

LUBBOCK — Lou Gilbert pounded a three-run double in the eighth inning to lift Baylor's softball team to a 5-2 win over Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game Big 12-opening sweep.

Gia Rodoni (7-4) went the distance for the Lady Bears (21-5, 3-0) as she scattered six hits and a walk while allowing one earned run.

Texas Tech (16-13, 0-3) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Heaven Burton doubled and scored on Karli Hamilton's single. But Baylor rallied for two runs in the sixth as Taylor Ellis singled before Emily Hott hit her second homer of the season.

The Red Raiders sent the game into extra innings when Jacee Hamlin scored on an error in the seventh.