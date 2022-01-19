 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball picked fourth in Big 12
Baylor softball picked fourth in Big 12

Baylor Softball (copy)

Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore's team has been picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor softball team has been picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll.

Oklahoma was picked to win the Big 12 with six first-place votes while Oklahoma State was picked second as it received the other first-place vote.

Texas was picked third while Iowa State was fifth, Texas Tech sixth and Kansas seventh.

Baylor will open the season Feb. 11 against Tennessee-Martin in the Lady Demon Classic in Natchitoches, La.

