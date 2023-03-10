Baylor's final two softball games at the Louisville Slugger Invitational in Long Beach, Calif., have been rained out.

The No. 20 Bears (18-4) had been scheduled to play Columbia and Loyola Marymount. Baylor went 1-2 in the tournament with Wednesday's opening 5-2 win over Cal State Fullerton followed by a pair of Thursday losses that included a 2-0 shutout against Boston University and a 2-1 loss to Long Beach State.