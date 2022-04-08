Baylor softball rallies for 10-3 win over Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Baylor sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven sixth-inning runs to rally for its first Big 12 win with a 10-3 decision over Kansas on Friday at Arrocha Ballpark.

After opening the Big 12 with three-game series sweeps by No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State, the Bears (19-17, 1-6) overcame a 3-1 deficit with their big sixth inning against the Jayhawks (12-21, 1-6).

Josie Bower opened the inning with a single before Sydney Collazos walked and Kaci West singled to load the bases.

Kasey Hamilton (6-11) walked Zadie LaValley to force in the first run of the inning before Ana Watson singled to bring across two runs to give the Bears a 4-3 lead.

Emily Hott reached on an error as both Watson and pinch runner Caroline Rowatt scored. Bower’s two-run single brought in the final two runs of the inning to give the Bears an 8-3 lead.

The Bears didn’t stop there as they added two seventh-inning runs. After Savannah DesRochers walked Collazos and West, they both scored after LaValley reached on a fielder’s choice.

Until the final two innings, Baylor’s only run came on Aliyah Binford’s solo homer over the right-field fence in the fourth.

Kansas scored its first run in the second inning when Madison Hirsch ripped a run-scoring double off Baylor starting pitcher Dariana Orme.

The Jayhawks scored two more runs in the third when Ashlyn Anderson hit a run-scoring double and Olivia Bruno drilled a run-scoring single to open up a 3-0 lead.

Orme pitched 3.1 innings and allowed four hits, three walks and three earned runs. Reliever Maren Judisch (2-0) got the win as she allowed four hits, three walks and no runs in 3.2 innings.

Hamilton was the losing pitcher for the Jayhawks as she gave up six hits, four walks and seven runs in 5.2 innings, but only four of Baylor's runs were earned.

The second game of the series will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday before Sunday’s noon series finale.

