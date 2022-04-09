Baylor softball rallies for 4-3 win over Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — McKenzie Wilson drilled a key two-run double to support Dariana Orme’s solid pitching performance as Baylor rallied for a 4-3 win over Kansas on Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

After Friday’s series-opening 10-3 win, the Bears (20-17, 2-6) will go for the three-game sweep of the Jayhawks (12-22, 1-7) at noon Sunday.

Pitching for the second straight day, Orme (8-10) limited the Jayhawks to six hits and two walks while striking out seven in a complete-game performance.

Tied 3-3 heading into the seventh, Emily Hott hit a one-out single before Kasey Hamilton (6-12) hit Josie Bower with a pitch. Hott scored the go-ahead run on Aliyah Binford’s grounder.

In the bottom of the seventh, Orme retired three straight Kansas batters to seal the win.

Wilson scored the game’s first run in the first inning when she singled, stole second and came across on Bower’s single.

But the Jayhawks took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning as Savanna DesRochers doubled and scored on a passed ball and Madison Hirsch delivered a two-run double.

The Bears answered with a pair of fifth-inning runs to pull into a 3-3 tie. After Ana Watson and Rhein Trochim singled, Wilson pounded a two-run double off Katie Brooks.

Orme has been the workhorse for the Bears as she pitched for the third time in four days after throwing four shutout innings in Wednesday’s 8-0 run-rule win over Lamar.

In Friday’s opener against the Jayhawks, Orme allowed four hits, three walks and three runs in 3.1 innings before she was relieved by Maren Judisch, who got the win for the Bears.