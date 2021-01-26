Baylor softball ranked No. 18 in nation

Baylor is ranked No. 18 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 preseason poll and No. 22 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll.

The Lady Bears will start the 2021 season ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the 14th time in program history, all coming under 21st-year head coach Glenn Moore.

Baylor was picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll behind Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State. The Lady Bears will open the season Feb. 12 against Missouri State in Lafayette, La., and will also play Louisiana on that first weekend.