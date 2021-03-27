Baylor softball rolls past Tech

LUBBOCK -- Goose McGlaun drilled a two-run double in a four-run second inning and blasted a solo homer in the sixth as Baylor rolled to an 8-2 win over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Bears (20-5, 2-0) clinched the three-game series heading into the finale Sunday at noon.
Lou Gilbert and Emily Hott hit run-scoring singles in the second inning while Taylor Ellis hit a run-scoring single in a two-run fourth inning.
Sidney Holman-Mansell (6-0) allowed five hits and a walk in six innings to get the win for the Lady Bears as the Red Raiders fell to 16-12 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12.
