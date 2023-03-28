Anna Watson, Josie Bower and McKenzie Wilson collected two hits apiece as No. 21 Baylor romped to an 8-0 run-rule win over UTSA on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears broke open a scoreless game with a four-run third inning that was highlighted by run-scoring singles by Presleigh Pilon, Watson and Bower. Baylor (24-8) scored four more runs in the fourth as Bower hit a two-run single and Watson drilled a run-scoring double.

RyLee Crandall and Kaci West (5-1) combined for a one-hitter against the Roadrunners (6-24). Baylor will face Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in San Marcos.