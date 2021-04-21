 Skip to main content
Baylor softball romps past Sam Houston, 8-0
Taylor Ellis blasted a two-run homer as Baylor romped to an 8-0 run-rule win over Sam Houston State in five innings on Wednesday night at Getterman Stadium to break a seven-game losing streak.

Sidney Holman-Mansell (7-3) held the Bearkats (13-24) to two hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings before Aliyah Binford got the final out in the fifth after allowing a hit.

Ellis hit her two-run homer over the right-centerfield fence in Baylor's three-run first inning. The Lady Bears (22-12) erupted for five runs in the third inning as Hannah Smith hit a two-run single and Sydney Callazos hit a two-run double.

Baylor will return to Big 12 play against Iowa State in a three-game series in Ames Friday through Sunday.

