Baylor softball run-rules UC San Diego, 10-2, to advance in NISC

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Ana Watson blasted a grand slam and Josie Bower hit a solo homer as Baylor run-ruled UC San Diego, 10-2, on Sunday in the National Invitational Softball Championship.
After receiving a first-round bye, the No. 2-seeded Bears (29-24) played their first game of the tournament against No. 10 seed UC San Diego (28-27).
Bower drilled her solo homer in the second inning before Watson pounded her grand slam in the fourth inning to give Baylor a 5-0 lead. The Bears scored five sixth-inning runs to finish off the win.
McKenzie Wilson and Sydney Collazos collected three hits apiece, while Aliyah Binford (10-6) was the winning pitcher as she allowed four hits, a walk and two runs in 5.1 innings.
Baylor will play again Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament.