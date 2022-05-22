 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor softball run-rules UC San Diego, 10-2, to advance in NISC

  • 0

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Ana Watson blasted a grand slam and Josie Bower hit a solo homer as Baylor run-ruled UC San Diego, 10-2, on Sunday in the National Invitational Softball Championship.

After receiving a first-round bye, the No. 2-seeded Bears (29-24) played their first game of the tournament against No. 10 seed UC San Diego (28-27).

Bower drilled her solo homer in the second inning before Watson pounded her grand slam in the fourth inning to give Baylor a 5-0 lead. The Bears scored five sixth-inning runs to finish off the win.

McKenzie Wilson and Sydney Collazos collected three hits apiece, while Aliyah Binford (10-6) was the winning pitcher as she allowed four hits, a walk and two runs in 5.1 innings.

Baylor will play again Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State Dept. pushing to see Brittney Griner, NBA Commissioner weighs in

State Dept. pushing to see Brittney Griner, NBA Commissioner weighs in

The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow. The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday. Commissioner Adam Silver says his league is also trying to bring Griner home.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert