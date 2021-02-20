Baylor softball scrambles to start season

After the historic winter snowstorm canceled two tournaments, Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore had to scramble to find somewhere to open the season this weekend.

The No. 18 Lady Bears ended up in Lake Charles, La., where they will face No. 25 Arkansas at 10 a.m. and McNeese State at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Cowgirl Classic.

“This was probably our seventh choice,” Moore said. “I think they lost five or six teams that were originally coming to Lake Charles. Our initial thought was that we would go to Natchitoches and play Northwestern State and Louisiana-Monroe, and that fell through because of conditions. Then we turned our focus on Sam Houston State’s tournament, and that canceled. We even looked at A&M to get into their tournament.”

Though Moore would have liked to play more games this weekend, he’s happy his team found a spot in the Cowgirl Classic. Four season-opening games for the Lady Bears were canceled against Louisiana and Missouri State in Lafayette at the Louisiana Tournament last weekend before this weekend’s Getterman Classic met the same fate due to the massive storm.

With questionable road conditions, Moore held optional practices Tuesday and Thursday before holding a mandatory practice Friday.