Baylor softball scrambles to start season

After the historic winter snowstorm canceled two tournaments, Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore had to scramble to find somewhere to open the season this weekend.
The No. 18 Lady Bears ended up in Lake Charles, La., where they will face No. 25 Arkansas at 10 a.m. and McNeese State at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Cowgirl Classic.
“This was probably our seventh choice,” Moore said. “I think they lost five or six teams that were originally coming to Lake Charles. Our initial thought was that we would go to Natchitoches and play Northwestern State and Louisiana-Monroe, and that fell through because of conditions. Then we turned our focus on Sam Houston State’s tournament, and that canceled. We even looked at A&M to get into their tournament.”
Though Moore would have liked to play more games this weekend, he’s happy his team found a spot in the Cowgirl Classic. Four season-opening games for the Lady Bears were canceled against Louisiana and Missouri State in Lafayette at the Louisiana Tournament last weekend before this weekend’s Getterman Classic met the same fate due to the massive storm.
With questionable road conditions, Moore held optional practices Tuesday and Thursday before holding a mandatory practice Friday.
“Yesterday (Friday) we were able to get in an hour work in football indoor to do some full field exercises,” Moore said. “That was nice because the other two days we were in our indoor, which was good for hitting and infield but not big enough for outfield. Not a lot, but as we told our girls nobody’s doing a lot right now, so anything is going to help us.”
Sixth-year senior ace Gia Rodoni will start for the Lady Bears against Arkansas (0-1), and Moore would like to start Sidney Holman-Mansell in the second game against McNeese State (2-2). But he said second-game pitching plans could change if he needs Holman-Mansell in relief in the opener.
With COVID-19 still a major factor, the Lady Bears knew that some games this season will likely be postponed or canceled. But they didn’t expect a winter storm to delay the season.
“I addressed it with the team that this year is going to throw many obstacles and barriers, and that we’re just going to have to learn to adjust,” said Baylor outfielder Maddison Kettler. “And I think this snow has kind of proven that we’re going to get back to the field and we just have to stay true to ourselves as a team. When we’re able to get out there, be thankful for the times that we are out there.”
With such a rough start to the season, the Lady Bears are unquestionably eager to play.
“Definitely, it’s super frustrating, just because we’ve played this game for so long,” said Baylor outfielder Lou Gilbert. “For long periods of time, we haven’t had a break like this I would say our entire lives.”