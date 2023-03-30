Baylor coach Glenn Moore has seen flashes of complete games, fleeting moments of greatness here and there by his No. 21-ranked softball team.

But he’s still looking for the day when the Bears put every aspect of their game together.

Moore hopes it will come this weekend when Baylor plays its Big 12 home-opening three-game series against Kansas beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday and continuing Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon at Getterman Stadium.

“I think throughout the year, we’ve had moments of greatness in all aspects of the game,” Moore said. “At times we’ve looked like the best defensive team I’ve ever coached. At times we’ve looked like the best offensive team, and then we’ve had great pitching. But we’ve yet to have everything synchronized where we’re putting it all together in one game. It would be nice to see that this weekend and start playing the way we’re capable.”

This weekend is especially critical for the Bears (25-8, 0-3) since No. 2 Oklahoma State swept three games in the conference-opening series in Stillwater last weekend.

The Bears’ best chance to win came in the opener when they opened up a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The Cowgirls rallied to send the game into extra innings before finishing off a 6-5 win in the 11th.

With the bullpen thinner following Aliyah Binford’s season-ending knee surgery, Baylor’s pitching depth suffered after ace Dariana Orme threw 70 pitches in 2.2 innings and freshman RyLee Crandall threw 154 points in eight innings in the series opener.

The Cowgirls went on to win the next two games by 5-0 and 5-1 scores to sweep the series and put the Bears in a quick hole in Big 12 play.

“We just don’t have that kind of (pitching) depth to play with the No. 2 team in the country, and that led to an 0-3 weekend for us,” Moore said. “There are some positives if you put it into perspective we can gain from it. The win-loss record isn’t indicative of how we played overall, and that’s what we focused on this week. Anytime you take those lumps, it’s psychologically a challenge to get back in rhythm, and I don’t think we’re back in rhythm yet.”

The Bears rebounded with a pair of nonconference wins, including an 8-0 run-rule blowout of UTSA on Tuesday at Getterman Stadium and a 3-2 win over Texas State in San Marcos on Wednesday as Emily Hott slugged her game-winning first homer of the season in the eighth.

Though Orme still has spectacular stats with a 10-3 record and a 1.08 ERA, she hasn’t been pitching at the near-perfect level that she displayed earlier in the season. But Moore believes she can return to excellence.

“I know she can get it back,” Moore said. “I’ve rarely had a pitcher who didn’t go through some ups and downs as well. Sometimes a pitcher just needs to step back a little bit and see things from a different perspective and refocus. I think she’s in the process of doing that. The good thing about it is we’re seeing some quality innings from RyLee and Kaci (West).”

Moore sees the Jayhawks (18-12, 0-0) as a team similar to the Bears in that they’ve got the potential to deliver strong performances in all phases of the game.

Shayna Espy leads the hitting attack with a .322 batting average while Presley Limbaugh is hitting .305 and Lyric Moore is the Jayhawks’ top slugger with a .298 average, five homers and 19 RBIs.

Addison Purvis (5-2, 2.15 ERA) and Kasey Hamilton (6-4, 3.50 ERA) are the top starting pitchers while Lizzy Ludwig (2-3, 1.49 ERA) has been effective out of the bullpen as she’s recorded a pair of saves.

The Bears feature six hitters batting over .300 with Shay Govan leading with a .429 average with seven homers and 38 RBIs. Catcher Sydney Collazos is hitting .381 with two homers and 11 RBIs while centerfielder McKenzie Wilson is hitting .352 with 13 RBIs and a team-high 15 stolen bases.

Govan injured her shoulder while swinging the bat against Oklahoma State in the second game of the series, forcing her to miss theseries finale and the UTSA game. But she returned against Texas State and went 2-for-2 with an RBI at designated player instead of her usual position at first base.

“Ideally, I’d like to move her back on the field and have Emily (Hott) back to right field,” Moore said. “It gives us more options that way. Emily is great at first too, so it allows us to put Josie (Bower) in the game or do some other things when Shay is on defense. Eventually, we’ll get her back out there we think, but it may not happen right away.”