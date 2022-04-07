Baylor softball seeking first Big 12 win against Kansas

With No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State in its rearview mirror, the Baylor softball team hopes to begin a late push for an NCAA tournament berth.

The Bears know they can’t waste any time.

Winning this weekend’s series against Kansas in Lawrence is crucial, beginning with Friday’s 4 p.m. opener. Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. followed by Sunday’s noon series finale at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Bears (18-17, 0-6) made a move in the right direction with Wednesday’s 8-0 run-rule win over Lamar that snapped a seven-game losing streak.

“We need to run off some wins here, and last night was a good start,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We had a rough stretch there against very good teams. And we even didn’t perform well in the midweek (in a 6-4 loss to Incarnate Word on March 29). So we were at a point where we needed to win, no matter who it was, no matter how we got it.”

Though the Bears were swept by Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in three-game series, they had some good moments.

After getting run-ruled in the first two games against the unbeaten Sooners, the Bears were on the verge of handing Oklahoma its first loss of the season in the series finale before Tiare Jennings blasted a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh for a 3-1 win.

The closest Baylor came to pulling off a win over Oklahoma State was in a 2-0 loss in the middle game last weekend.

“We’ve got some good experience and some good confidence playing Oklahoma and Oklahoma State,” said Baylor catcher Sydney Collazos. “We had close games against OSU, and I feel that gives us the upper hand against Kansas because we are close in talent but we have the experience and momentum right now.”

The Jayhawks (12-20, 1-5) were swept by Texas in their Big 12-opening series before dropping two of three games to Texas Tech last weekend.

Lyric Moore leads the Jayhawks with a .442 batting average while Ashlyn Anderson is the team’s top power hitter with a .337 average, nine homers and 27 RBIs. The Jayhawks’ pitchers have struggled with a 4.74 ERA as Katie Brooks is 4-5 with a 4.76 ERA while Kasey Hamilton is 6-10 with a 5.10 ERA.

“Like us, their backs are against the wall,” Moore said. “So you’re probably going to see them at their best playing at home this weekend. They’re a very aggressive team, which can work to your favor depending on your style of pitching, if they’re overaggressive.”

Baylor ace Dariana Orme (7-10, 4.29 ERA) allowed just one hit and collected eight strikeouts in four innings in the win over Lamar after losing twice to the Cowgirls last weekend.

Baylor’s offense is led by McKenzie Wilson with a .431 batting average while also leading the team with 22 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Her five triples lead the Big 12.

Aliyah Binford is hitting .316 and Collazos is batting .302. Outfielder Taylor Strain, who is hitting .300, didn’t play against Lamar due to a strained back, and her status for this weekend is uncertain.

“She’s got a back issue right now that she’s dealing with,” Moore said. “Hopefully, we’ll have her back this weekend, but I haven’t received the green light on that. She’s key to our offense as well. And she’s just got an irritation that’s not allowing her to be as effective as she needs to be.”

Baylor has benefited from the return of second baseman Emily Hott, a .348 hitter who was back in the lineup last weekend after missing 10 games due to concussion protocol.

“She’s a great hitter and a great competitor, a student of the game,” Moore said. “So she’ll accelerate the process. Certainly, it’s good to have a few at-bats under her belt going into this week. She’ll make stuff happen.”

