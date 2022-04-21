Baylor softball seeking strong finish

When Baylor coach Glenn Moore looks at Texas Tech, he sees a mirror image of his own team.

Like the Bears, the Red Raiders have been swept in three-game series by No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State. But both teams have shown a lot of fight, and need to win Big 12 series down the stretch to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re a lot alike, and we'll play with a lot of emotion on both sides of the field in this series,” Moore said. “So really, momentum plays a factor in this game. There are a lot of new faces at Tech. It’s a team that looks like they’re scrappy and playing hard and going to put up a fight no matter who they’re playing.”

The Bears have won six of their last seven games, and hope to stay hot in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. opener against Texas Tech at Getterman Stadium. Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. while Sunday’s finale is at 1 p.m.

Baylor (23-18, 2-7) has a Big 12 home series remaining against Iowa State next weekend followed by a split series against No. 16 Texas beginning May 6 at Getterman Stadium and ending with a pair of games at McCombs Field in Austin.

Texas Tech (21-21, 4-8) will play its final Big 12 series next weekend against Texas in Lubbock. The Big 12 tournament will begin May 13 in Oklahoma City.

This weekend’s series is critical for both teams as they try to build their resumes for NCAA Tournament consideration. Baylor is currently No. 57 in the RPI while Texas Tech is No. 60.

“When you look at your RPI, and you’re in the 50s right now, you need to be in the 40s if not the high 30s to feel really good about it,” Moore said. “Obviously, winning is so important right now. So we have to transition into being more outcome oriented, but the process is what gets you there.”

The Bears won two of three games in their last Big 12 series against Kansas on April 8-10 in Lawrence before sweeping two home games against Sam Houston State last weekend.

On Tuesday, the Bears pulled out a 2-1 road win over UTA when McKenzie Wilson blasted a solo homer down the left-field line in the top of the ninth.

“The pitcher (Jessica Adams) was out there throwing a pretty good game, getting tired, so I knew if I get this one pitch elevated, boom,” Wilson said. “The wind was giving a little bit. So shout-out to the wind. It did feel good and obviously a confidence booster going into tomorrow.”

Batting in the leadoff spot and playing center field, Wilson has enjoyed a phenomenal season for the Bears as she’s tied for fourth in the Big 12 with a .417 batting average while leading the league with 23 stolen bases.

“McKenzie can slap and bunt, and power swing, as you saw,” said Baylor outfielder Ana Watson. “She can hit a home run when needed. It’s really a punch in the gut when she’s leading off for us, and it really sparks our lineup to begin. She’s a fireball, for sure.”

Dariana Orme (10-10) threw a six-hitter and collected nine strikeouts against UTA to drop her ERA to 3.04. She’s amassed 108 strikeouts in 110.2 innings, and has been the workhorse for Baylor’s pitching staff all season.

“I see her working hard out there,” Wilson said. “In my mind, it’s how can we push more runs across for her? A security blanket of runs so that she can pitch her game. She’s kept us in a lot of games.”

Texas Tech’s top pitcher has been Kendall Fritz with a 12-7 record and a 2.99 ERA while Erna Carlin is 7-5 with a 4.70 ERA. Leading the Red Raiders’ offense is Payton Jackson with a .359 batting average, Carson Armijo at .330, and Ellie Bailey at .322 and a team-high 30 RBIs.

After opening the Big 12 with an 0-6 record following series sweeps by Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, the Bears still managed to keep their spirits up.

They gained confidence by staying in some of those games. After Oklahoma run-ruled the Bears in the first two games in Norman, Baylor was on the verge of handing the Sooners their first loss when Tiare Jennings blasted a three-run homer off Orme with two outs in the seventh to pull out a 3-1 win on March 27.

“When we came out losing that tough last one to OU, I think it opened all of our eyes to we’re better than we think we are,” Watson said. “So we’re going to take all these teams the next few weeks, and play them like we did against OU.”

