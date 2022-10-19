Baylor softball showing depth in fall

As all-Big 12 centerfielder McKenzie Wilson watched the NCAA Tournament selections roll across the TV screen last May, she grew increasingly disappointed when Baylor didn’t pop up.

That’s an experience she never wants to endure again.

“As we were watching the selection show and our name wasn’t called, it made me angry, if I’m being completely honest,” Wilson said. “I think a lot of people who were in there, it made them angry too. So we just brought that into the summer. We can’t drop the ball. We have the talent and potential. It’s just putting those things together and making them work.”

With a multitude of key players returning and some talented newcomers on board, the Bears have been building chemistry this fall in hopes of making the NCAA Tournament a reality in 2023.

Wilson is the top returning hitter after a .424 season, but utility player Emily Hott is also back after hitting .331 along with infielder-pitcher Aliyah Binford following a .318 season.

Outfielder Taylor Strain brings another explosive bat to the lineup after hitting .299 as a freshman while catcher Sydney Callazos is coming off a .285 season.

All those players helped the Bears win the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo. Perhaps it was a consolation prize compared to the NCAA Tournament, but Baylor coach Glenn Moore believes it benefited the team because they got to play four more games together.

“I think the fact that we went to that tournament gave us an extra couple weeks of work and ended the year on a positive note that motivated them to work hard in the offseason,” Moore said. “To see some of them in excellent shape, and their speed from home to first, a 20-yard sprint, has improved across the board with everybody. I think that’s a tribute to what they did on their own, but also with Coach (Mike) Wenger and our strength staff and what they did in the weight room.”

Moore’s biggest goal in the fall is to improve defensively, and he believes the Bears have done that with the addition of transfer middle infielders Presleigh Pilon from LSU and Amber Toven from Arizona.

Toven hit .286 with two homers and eight RBIs in 47 games, while Pilon hit .200 in nine games last season.

“Ironically, they both play travel ball out of California together, so they have some chemistry going there,” Moore said. “They’re roommates and they make a good combination there. We’re not real sure exactly which one will be shortstop or which one will be second base. Probably a 50-50 tossup with the coaches when we start voting on who we like where.”

If Baylor’s pitching staff can stay healthy, Moore expects to have the depth to deliver a successful season. He’s excited about the potential of freshman RyLee Crandall, a powerful right-hander from Artesia, N.M.

“RyLee has it all,” Moore said. “She throws good off-speed and has good movement, and she’s hit 69 mph on the gun. A few years ago, 69 was unheard of, so you’ve got a freshman who’s hitting that right now. That’s pretty exciting to us.”

While sophomore Kaci West will contribute to the pitching staff, the key will be keeping Dariana Orme and Binford healthy.

Orme is a hard thrower who went 12-14 with a 4.29 ERA while striking out 131 batters in 144.2 innings last season. But she’s been battling a nerve issue that’s kept her out of fall drills.

“She took the summer off and we think we have her injury diagnosed now, so we’re optimistic on the direction we’re going to go with her treatment,” Moore said. “It’s a nerve issue, a pinched nerve. This is in her rib area that causes arm pain. I would say it’s similar in my mind, I’m not a doctor, but what Gia (Rodoni) dealt with her back pinching a nerve.”

Binford was the star of the NISC as she was the winning pitcher in all four games in the tournament to finish the season with a 13-6 record and a 3.22 ERA while striking out 156 batters in 137 innings.

She’s missed some of fall workouts with a lingering knee injury, but Moore hopes she can stay in the lineup throughout the spring.

“She’s dealt with a knee issue for about a year now, and she’s played with that injury,” Moore said. “So it’s just a matter of giving it a little more rest and more time to heal. Aliyah, as I’ve said many times, can be one of the best pitchers we’ve ever had here. She’s a phenomenal pitcher with her ability to change speeds and throw with great velocity as well.”