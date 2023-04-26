Shay Govan belted a solo homer and a run-scoring double to lead No. 18 Baylor to a 3-0 win over Texas State on Wednesday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

The game was shortened to five innings due to inclement weather.

The Bears (35-13) limited the Bobcats (29-20-1) to one hit as Kaci West (7-2) threw three hitless innings before Ava Knoll allowed a hit in the fourth and RyLee Crandall threw a hitless fifth inning.

The Bears will return to Big 12 play with a three-game series against Iowa State in Ames on Friday through Sunday.