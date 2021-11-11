Baylor softball signs four

Three Texas high school players and one from New Mexico signed with the Baylor softball program in the 2022 class during the early NCAA signing period which began Wednesday.

Huntsville outfielder Jensen Vienne has hit 20 homers and 28 doubles with 105 RBIs and has a career slugging percentage of .843. Houston Kinkaid catcher Ellington Whitaker is another powerful hitter who had a 1.000 slugging percentage as a junior.

Pitcher RyLee Crandall from Artesia, N.M., has recorded a 37-2 record and collected 431 strikeouts in leading her team to three straight state titles. Beaumont United infielder Abigail Flores also has tremendous offensive potential at the college level.

“In a year where we are loaded with underclassmen and lose only two athletes, this class is exceptional and will add quality athletes to an already strong roster,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We are blessed to be able to sign this level of talent. The talent in this class is only rivaled by their character and academic success.”