Baylor softball signs trio

Baylor Softball (copy)

Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore has added three signees in the 2023 class.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

East Bernard pitcher Lexie Warncke, Corpus Christi Ray infielder Leah Cran and Antonian College Preparatory infielder Paige King signed 2023 softball scholarships with Baylor.

Warncke has pitched in 84 games in high school with a 1.39 ERA in her junior campaign. She also hit .448 with 47 hits and 35 RBIs in that season.

Cran has hit above .495 in each season of her high school career and was named All-South Texas second team. King helped lead her San Antonio-based team to the TAPPS Division I state championship in her junior season.

“Having to replace only one senior this year, we are certainly very happy with the additions of these three signees,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Each year we expect to add at least one pitcher, and we believe we have one of the best in the state. We will also increase our depth and athleticism on our infield with this class."

Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.

