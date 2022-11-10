Baylor softball signs trio

Warncke has pitched in 84 games in high school with a 1.39 ERA in her junior campaign. She also hit .448 with 47 hits and 35 RBIs in that season.

Cran has hit above .495 in each season of her high school career and was named All-South Texas second team. King helped lead her San Antonio-based team to the TAPPS Division I state championship in her junior season.

“Having to replace only one senior this year, we are certainly very happy with the additions of these three signees,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Each year we expect to add at least one pitcher, and we believe we have one of the best in the state. We will also increase our depth and athleticism on our infield with this class."