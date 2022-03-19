 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor softball splits doubleheader with McNeese

  • 0

Aliyah Binford threw a one-hitter and collected six strikeouts as Baylor knocked off McNeese State, 3-0, to split a doubleheader Saturday at Getterman Stadium.

Binford also helped her cause by blasting a two-run homer in the first inning as the Bears won the series after taking a 5-2 win in Friday's opener.

McNeese State (12-14) won the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, 5-4, as Toni Perrin hit a two-run double to highlight a four-run fifth inning. Kaci West (3-1) suffered her first loss for the Bears (15-10) as she allowed three hits, three walks and three earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Baylor will host Tarleton State at 5 p.m. Tuesday before opening Big 12 play with a three-game series at No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday through Sunday in Norman.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

The United States stepped up its push Friday for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert