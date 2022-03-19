Baylor softball splits doubleheader with McNeese

Aliyah Binford threw a one-hitter and collected six strikeouts as Baylor knocked off McNeese State, 3-0, to split a doubleheader Saturday at Getterman Stadium.

Binford also helped her cause by blasting a two-run homer in the first inning as the Bears won the series after taking a 5-2 win in Friday's opener.

McNeese State (12-14) won the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, 5-4, as Toni Perrin hit a two-run double to highlight a four-run fifth inning. Kaci West (3-1) suffered her first loss for the Bears (15-10) as she allowed three hits, three walks and three earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Baylor will host Tarleton State at 5 p.m. Tuesday before opening Big 12 play with a three-game series at No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday through Sunday in Norman.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.