Baylor softball splits in Mary Nutter Classic

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Kaci West blasted a three-run homer in the eighth inning as Baylor overcame Loyola Marymount, 7-4, on Saturday in the Mary Nutter Classic.

However, the Bears lost the second game of the day to No. 6 UCLA, 7-4, as Holly Azevedo threw a seven-hitter in 6.1 innings. Baylor rallied for three seventh-inning runs as Sydney Collazos hit a two-run single, but came up short.

In the win over Loyola Marymount, McKenzie Wilson pounded a solo homer in the third inning and hit a run-scoring single in the fifth to give the Bears a 4-0 lead. But the Lions sent the game into extra innings with Morgan DeBord's seventh-inning homer.

Besides hitting the game-winning homer, West also notched her first pitching win in a relief appearance as she allowed two runs and two hits in 2.2 innings.

Now 1-2 in the tournament, Baylor will face San Diego at 11 a.m. Sunday.

