 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor softball splits in Mary Nutter Classic
0 Comments

Baylor softball splits in Mary Nutter Classic

  • 0

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Kaci West blasted a three-run homer in the eighth inning as Baylor overcame Loyola Marymount, 7-4, on Saturday in the Mary Nutter Classic.

However, the Bears lost the second game of the day to No. 6 UCLA, 7-4, as Holly Azevedo threw a seven-hitter in 6.1 innings. Baylor rallied for three seventh-inning runs as Sydney Collazos hit a two-run single, but came up short.

In the win over Loyola Marymount, McKenzie Wilson pounded a solo homer in the third inning and hit a run-scoring single in the fifth to give the Bears a 4-0 lead. But the Lions sent the game into extra innings with Morgan DeBord's seventh-inning homer.

Besides hitting the game-winning homer, West also notched her first pitching win in a relief appearance as she allowed two runs and two hits in 2.2 innings.

Now 1-2 in the tournament, Baylor will face San Diego at 11 a.m. Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert