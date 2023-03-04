No. 21 Baylor rallied for six runs in the seventh inning to pull off a 9-8 win over Sam Houston State to split a pair of games Saturday on the opening day of the Ode to Joy Invitational at Getterman Stadium.

Texas A&M's Emiley Kennedy threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Bears earlier in the day. Kennedy (5-1) walked four and struck out six in seven innings.

Baylor ace Dariana Orme scattered five hits and two walks in 5.2 shutout innings before reliever RyLee Crandall (5-1) allowed three seventh-inning runs, including a two-run double by Texas A&M's Keely Williams.

Against Sam Houston (8-11), the Bears (15-2) trailed 8-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Emily Hott tied the game with a three-run double before scoring on Josie Bower's game-winning single.

Sam Houston opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Texas A&M (13-4) as all three teams went 1-1 on the day.

The tournament will conclude Sunday with the Aggies facing the Bearkats at 10 a.m., Baylor against Sam Houston at 12:30 p.m., and Baylor against Texas A&M at 3 p.m.